Dr Helen Paterson, formerly chief executive at Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council, brings a wealth of local government experience to the role – including as an executive director at Sunderland City Council and the chief executive of Wrexham County Borough Council.

She said: “I’m delighted to have joined Northumberland County Council and I’m looking forward to getting to know this beautiful county better – as well as meeting staff and residents.

“It is a place of great opportunities and I know we have a very good team here working for the benefit of all our communities. This is something I very much want to build on.

Dr Helen Paterson, new chief executive at Northumberland County Council.

“I’d also like to thank Rick O’Farrell for his sterling work as interim chief executive and I know he has left the council in a strong and healthy position as we move forward.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "We're very pleased to formally welcome Helen to Northumberland – her skills, experience and in-depth knowledge of local government will bring a real boost to the council and the county.

“We're all looking forward to working together for everyone over the coming years.”

Rick O’Farrell.

Interim chief Mr O’Farrell has been with the local authority for just over over three years.

He said: “There’s been some difficult times and some challenging events, but it’s also been immensely rewarding. I want to thank everyone in the council for their support.”