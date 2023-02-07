Rick O’Farrell.

Rick, who has had a distinguished career in local and national government, has been with the local authority for just over over three years, helping steer the organisation through a period of change and a global pandemic.

He said: “When I came here to Northumberland back in October 2019 as the interim director of regeneration, I expected to be here for six months and then be gone on to my next assignment, but somehow it didn't work out like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And becoming interim chief executive was totally unexpected, but also a great privilege. There’s been some difficult times and some challenging events, but it’s also been immensely rewarding.

“I want to thank everyone in the council for their support – from members through to all the staff. They’ve continued to deliver absolutely first-class services to our residents, protecting communities and the most vulnerable people in society, and driving forward key projects that provide better facilities for our residents and will lead to a growth in our economy.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone at the council when I wish Rick well for the future and thank him for leading this organisation with such enthusiasm and determination over the past eight months.