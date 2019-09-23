New call for A1 safety review after horror crashes
A senior councillor is calling for a safety review of the A1 in Northumberland after two horrific crashes in a matter of weeks .
Coun Glen Sanderson, the county council’s cabinet member with responsibility for roads, is to meet with officials from Highways England, the Government agency responsible for the country’s A-roads and motorways this week.
The meeting comes after two serious accidents on the A1 in less than a month.
Three children - aged nine, eight and two - were among five people taken to hospital with serious injuries when their car collided with a tractor and a hay bale trailer on the southbound carriageway on Monday, August 26.
And then a 74-year-old woman suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ when her car collided with a tractor on the road on Thursday, September 12.
Coun Sanderson and council officers are to meet with Highway England representatives on Friday, September 27.
“Given recent events and the repetition of accidents on that particular stretch from south of Alnwick to near Felton, I think there is more to be done,” he said.
“I will be asking for a safety audit to be carried out, which will involve them doing a thorough examination of all the accidents that have taken place.”
Coun Sanderson said he had two main areas he wanted the review to focus on.
“One is to have a look at the junctions on that stretch of road, to see whether it is possible to have better warnings in advance of them and also some safety messages for the people that use the junctions.
“The second is perhaps a bit extreme, but it is something that might save some accidents, injuries and even tragic deaths, and that is to have a 50mph limit.
“We have seen this in other parts of the county and across the country there are many examples of roads where you get three or four mile stretches with a 50mph limit.
“The Meeting is about finding ways to move forward,rather than looking back at what has happened.I an very grateful to Highways England for agreeing to meet with me and our officers. This will be a sensible and serious discussion.“