Children aged nine, eight and two seriously injured in A1 crash involving tractor
Young children - aged nine, eight and two - were among five people taken to hospital with serious injuries A1 crash.
A car collided with a tractor and a hay bale trailer while travelling on the southbound carriageway in Shilbottle at 2.50pm on Monday, August 27.
Two adults, aged 64 and 65, and the three children suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle .
Two air ambulance were called to the scene at 3.20pm and transported two patients to hospital – although it is not known who was taken to hospital by air.
The road was closed for six hours while emergency services were in attendance and an accident investigation was carried out.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen the collision to come forward.
Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said he was also particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.
He said: “This is a serious collision which has left a number of people, including three children, with serious injuries.
“We have already conducted a number of enquiries but now we are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
“If you saw what happened, or if you have any dash-cam that may have captured what happened, then please contact police.”
Call police on 101 quoting log 638 27/08/19 or reporting online on the Northumbria Police website or email 471@northumbria.pnn.police.uk