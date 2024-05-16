“It’s really important that we break down that barrier and are able to signpost where people can go to get further help.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A runner from Morpeth is on a mission to get mental health champions in running clubs.

After experiencing a dark period three years ago, Andy Ball says he was only able to get through it thanks to the support of his running friends and his wife, Anita.

The 46-year-old has now set up his own mental health training business for workplaces and hopes all running clubs recognise the importance of offering a safe space for runners to seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy – who is running the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon in October as part of the SuperHalfs Series – said: “I’ve run on and off since 2000, but started running consistently six years ago when I moved house.

Andy Ball.

“I found a running club, made a new network of friends and my running improved, which was amazing.

“Blokes don’t tend to talk about their feelings as it’s, wrongly, viewed as a weakness. But we’d find ourselves running together and chatting. So, when three years ago they noticed I wasn’t coming to training sessions, they asked me if everything was OK.

“It wasn’t. I was in a really dark place and having a difficult time with my two boys. That’s when they said, ‘right, we’re going on a long run, we can go as slow as we like, but it will help’, and it really did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanting to help others, Andy started learning more about mental health, discovering how to communicate with others and what to do if someone else is struggling. He then left his job in the voluntary sector and set up his own business, Thrive Together Training and Coaching, teaching mental health first aid to other businesses and organisations.

He has also taken on the role of Welfare Officer and Mental Health Champion at his running club and wants to encourage more clubs to have something similar.

He said: “I’m on a mission now to encourage the implementation of mental health champions in run clubs. I’ve helped six clubs so far, but that’s not enough and I need a body behind me, which is why I’m also speaking to England Athletics.

“It’s really important that we break down that barrier and are able to signpost where people can go to get further help.”