They have been made by local metalsmith Cameron Aylwin who is well on the way to hitting his target of raising £1,000 for the Royal British Legion.

They were on sale at a Meet the Makers event held at the town’s Market Place cafe and zero waste shop on Saturday.

“I’ve seen quite a lot of people wearing them around Morpeth over the past few days which has been great to see,” said Cameron.

Cameron Aylwin.

“The Royal British Legion has helped many servicemen and veterans and I thought this was a good way of giving a little something back.”

The 27-year-old, from Pegswood, was previously a metalsmith with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the British Army.

However, in February 2020 while in Germany on an Army expedition teaching skiing, he was involved in an accident that left him with a broken leg. He developed arthritis and had to be medically discharged from the Army.

Cameron turned to the skills he had learned in the Army and set up his metalwork and industrial design business, Aylwin Design.

He started off selling red rose sculptures but has branched out into candle holders, coat hooks, tables, shop signs and restaurant furniture. His work can be seen at Morpeth restaurant Firehouse No. 1.