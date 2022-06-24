The Market Place, on the corner of Newgate Street and Oldgate in Morpeth, is run by Imogen Roth, 28.

The prime site, just a stone’s throw from the clock tower, used to be a Boots store and pharmacy, but has stood empty for years.

It has finally been given a new lease of life thanks to the mum-of-one, who has taken on 10 staff and plans to open the business 8am-6pm Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

The Market Place owner Imogen Roth (right) and supervisor Kate Bartlett.

She said: “I am so relieved to finally be open, it’s been so long in the making.

"I just hope the people of Morpeth like what we are doing here – so far I have had a very positive response.

"I was petrified people might not get the concept or understand what I am trying to do, but they do. My staff are all very passionate about the concept too and I think that enthusiasm is going to project on to the customers. That is going to make it the whole experience.”

Imogen used to run Eco Morpeth, at the other end of Newgate Street. It used to be a cafe called Healthy Prep Kitchen but after the pandemic struck, she could not keep the business going so – ever the entrepreneur – turned it into a shop.

The Market Place is situated on the corner of Newgate Street and Oldgate, where Boots used to be.

When the former Boots site became available though, she could not resist taking it over and opening a shop-cafe again.

She said: “I still can’t believe it’s real but I don’t think I could do it without my team. I have such a good team behind me.”

Imogen was able to get a business grant from Northumberland County Council for 30 per cent of the set-up costs on the basis she would find the other 70 per cent. She therefore hosted an online crowdfunding campaign which raised £2,600 in just 28 days from 123 people.

The Market Place contains plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables.