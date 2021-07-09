Love Island: Latest odds on Brad McClelland's chances in the villa

Early bookies favourite Shannon Singh, from Fife, was dumped from the ITV2 show on Wednesday, June 30, after her partner Aaron Francis was snapped up by newcomer Chloe Burrows, followed by Chuggs Wallis who was shunned by newcomer Rachel Finni in favour of wor lad Brad. Tonight (Friday, July 9), he is spotted snogging another newcomer, Lucinda. Here are the latest odds from bookmakers Coral – from outsiders to favourites. See how Brad has fared since being saved by Rachel. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.