Love Island: Wor Brad McClelland turns up the heat with new girl Lucinda

Newcomer Rachel Finni chose Brad as her partner in Monday’s (July 5) episode of the hit ITV2 reality show, which meant his rival in a head-to-head battle for Rachel’s affections, Chuggs Wallis, was booted out.

Now, just four days later, labourer Brad, 26, appears to have caught the eye of another newbie, Lucinder Stafford.

In tonight’s (Friday, July 9) programme, the couple are seen chatting and locking lips.

Touching moment between Brad and Lucinda in episode 11. Picture by ITV

Brad has made no secret of the fact that he is interested in getting to know Lucinda.

And before she entered the villa on Tuesday, Lucinder, a 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner from Brighton, said: “I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.”

Tonight, the pair share a smooch in one of the show’s challenges, then speaking to her later, Brad says: “Since I’ve laid it all out, I didn’t really want to be jumping into bed with another lass. You’re there. I already laid it out to you. Tonight, there is nothing I can do about it.”

Lucinda replies: “Oh my God. You’re literally so respectful. Have fun with Rachel but not too much fun!”

Brad and Lucinder chat during episode 11. Picture by ITV

The pair then lean in and kiss again. Who knows what Rachel with think?!

Keen footballer Brad, who was a centre forward for Alnwick Town and Amble Tavern before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, joined the show from the start on June 28. He also played for Ashington, Shilbottle CW, New Hartley Juniors and Amble St Cuthberts.

It was revealed that among his favourite places to go is Amble’s Lounge Bar, popping in for coffee at weekends and meeting up with friends in the evening.

Rebecca Langdown, co-owner of Lounge Bar, said: “He is one of the loveliest, most down to earth souls I have ever met.”

Lucinder Strafford talking in the beach hut. Picture by ITV

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.