Love Island: Amble's Brad McClelland volunteers to leave the villa

He volunteered to leave when he and partner Lucinda were forced to choose who should stay in the villa and who should go, after the couple were voted by the public as the least compatible of those left in the TV programme.

Keen footballer Brad, who was on the show for just over two weeks and had survived an earlier exit scare, revealed his affection for Lucinda in his post-game interview.

How did you decide who would leave?

Fond farewell - Brad leaves the villa. Picture courtesy of ITV

For me, straight off, I said ‘I’ll leave’. I’m kind of hoping she [Lucinda] doesn’t find love in there, because maybe we can carry on from where we left off. I had a bit more time than her, so going off time alone it’s only fair that she got her fair shot at it.

Did you hope Lucinda would leave with you?

On the night, it was one of them situations where, I didn’t want her to leave [with me]. The way we had a connection, it would be really nice to take what we had and continue it on the outside. I woke up this morning and I wish we had left together. I want to see where that could have went. Not being able to speak to Cind, or ask her where she’s at, I want to know how she’s woke up this morning.

Will you still watch?

Brad leaves the villa. Picture by ITV

Of course. I want to watch how my pals are getting along, lads and lasses. And then for me I’ll be keeping an eye on Cinds, seeing who’s going in there, see if they’re treating her well. I’m a fan of the show anyway, I’ll watch to see what’s happening. If Cinds leaves single, I’ll be straight in her DMs, I’ll get myself down to Brighton and see if we’re going to go for an ice-cream along the beach.

Are you waiting for Lucinda?

Do you wait for like six weeks, hoping that she isn’t [with someone] and then missing opportunities? Or do you rush in and forget about Cind and move on… I’m in no rush. I didn’t expect to find anyone like her in there. To answer that question, I really don’t know. My gut instinct would be to wait it out, see where it’s at and continue on, just to see if it was a good thing. It started off more than well. It was unreal. It would be sad not to see how it would go on the outside.

What would you like to do with Lucinda outside of the Villa?

I’d love to go to Brighton and meet these people we’ve spoken about, put the faces to names. Vice versa, bring her to Amble. Just see how we are on the outside.

Were you surprised to be in the bottom three?

I was. Me and Cind were faultless. Everyone was commenting on how happy I looked, how happy Cinds was. Cinds was telling me how happy she was with me and vice versa. Everyone could notice it. I think if you were to ask the Islanders in there, who is the most compatible couple in there, me and Cind would have been right up there. Especially considering there was friendship couples. Unfortunately, mine and Cinds’ time as a couple got cut short.

Who do you think should have been in the bottom?

Realistically, because the vote was off compatibility, you’re looking at Sharon and Hugo or Aaron and Kaz, because them two were friendship couples.

