Love Island: Amble’s Brad McClelland keen to return to villa

Brad leaves the villa. Picture by ITV

Talking after his dramatic exit in Wednesday night’s episode after volunteering to go, leaving his partner Lucinda behind, Brad was asked if he had any regrets or would do anything differently.

He said:“No. I regret that I’m not still in there now. If I got the opportunity to go back in there then I would. I don’t personally have any regrets as I went in there and I was myself. I just regret not being in there longer.”

Brad and Lucinda were forced to choose between them who should stay and who should be booted off the dating gameshow after viewers voted them the least compatible couple.

And he had a message for Lucinda: “Meet us outside the Villa for a chat… ha ha. I’d tell her how I felt this morning and put it out there that what we had was good. Waking up this morning, it was better than what I even thought… I got attached to you more than I thought I had and leaving that night made me realise that. But if something can happen on the outside then great, continue that on. But enjoy your experience, you deserve it, you’re a good lass, look after yourself.”

Afterwards, Brad said the whole experience was “unreal”.

“Unfortunately, the main part of my experience got cut short,” he said. “Before I met Lucinda everything was good, chilled. Lucinda walked in, blew my mind and from that moment I was buzzing. I was waking up each morning wanting to be around someone’s company.

When asked for his favourite moment in his two-week stint in the villa, he gave three: “First meeting everyone at the start, when Cind walked in and going on my first date.”

Outside of the villa, viewers and commentators have criticised Brad’s lack of chat.

But he responded to the comments, saying: “I’ll talk for days, sometimes people might have to butt in. As for questions… If I’m not interested in something, I’m not going to ask questions about it.

He also talked about his relationship with Rachel Finni, who saved him from eviction last week but was then booted off the show herself: “The good thing with me and Rachel is, I was honest and when Lucinda came in, Rachel even came up to me and said, ‘She’s you, go and do it’.”

Brad picked outJake and Lib as his favourite couple on the show.

"Me and Jake get along well,” he said. “Jake and Liam are absolutely spot on lads. I think I’ll miss them the most in there. And then there’s Cinds. She’s just stunning and I’m gutted I’m not still in there waking up beside her in the morning.”

He was also asked about the untidiest Islander: “Toby doesn’t do any tidying in there. Jake makes a mess, but Jake will tidy it up. Toby… he doesn’t even know how to make a bed.”

