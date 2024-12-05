Light up a Life events being organised by HospiceCare North Northumberland
HospiceCare North Northumberland invites you to participate in one of its two events this month in Alnwick and Berwick.
There is no entry fee and these family-friendly gatherings will feature reflective thoughts and poems, gentle live music and a poignant candle lighting ceremony for quiet reflection. After the event, enjoy the warm comfort of mulled wine and mince pies.
Our dedicated Bereavement Support Co-ordinator facilitates these events, extending a warm welcome to all, regardless of prior interaction with HospiceCare.
The Alnwick event will be held at Weavers Court, NE66 1SZ, on December 10 from 6.30pm to 8pm, while the Berwick event will take place at the Town Hall, on December 12 at the same time.
Reserve your seat in advance at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/light-up-a-life-2024 or simply show up on the evening.