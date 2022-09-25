Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams deployed to rescue four people cut off by the sea in Northumberland
A lifeboat from Seahouses joined Coastguard rescue teams from Berwick after reports of four people being “cut off” by the sea.
By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:23 pm
The Coastguard was alerted to the incident, which was in the Budle Bay area, at 12.45pm today (September 25).
A statement from His Majesty’s Coastguard said: “Rescue teams were sent from Seahouses and Berwick, along with a lifeboat from Seahouses. The member of the public who raised the alarm later reported the people appeared to have made it back to shore safely.
“Further checks were carried out in the area to make sure no one remained in difficulty and everyone has now been accounted for.”