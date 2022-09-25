Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue teams deployed to rescue four people cut off by the sea in Northumberland

The Coastguard was alerted to the incident, which was in the Budle Bay area, at 12.45pm today (September 25).

A statement from His Majesty’s Coastguard said: “Rescue teams were sent from Seahouses and Berwick, along with a lifeboat from Seahouses. The member of the public who raised the alarm later reported the people appeared to have made it back to shore safely.

Seahouses lifeboat was deployed after reports four people had been cut off by the sea. Picture: RNLI

