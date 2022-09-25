News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The North East Skinny Dip has returned for its tenth year.

North East Skinny Dip: See pictures as annual event celebrates its tenth year supporting mental health charity Mind

Hundreds of skinny dippers headed to the North Sea for an annual event celebrating the end of summer and the start of autumn.

By James Harrison
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:13 pm

Now in its tenth year, the North East Skinny Dip (NESD) once again saw crowds heading to Northumberland’s Druridge Bay this morning (Sunday, September 25) to strip off and raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.

According to organisers, more than £80,000 has been raised since the first dip was held in 2012, with the total expected to eclipse £100,000 after the latest edition.

Speaking ahead of the event, founder Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, said: “NESD is not just a skinny dip, it’s an experience – there is no better way to welcome the winter than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people.”

See our pictures from another great day out in support of a worthy cause.

1. Skin in the game

There is no obligation to be naked at the skinny dip, but it is encouraged.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

Photo Sales

2. Fancy a dip?

The annual event marks the Autumn Equinox and raises money for MIND, a mental health charity.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

Photo Sales

3. Day breakers

The event marked the autumn equinox.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

Photo Sales

4. Good cause

Since the first dip in 2012, it has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

Photo Sales
MindNorth SeaNorthumberlandWhitburn
Next Page
Page 1 of 3