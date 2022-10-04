The event is in danger of folding if more volunteers are not found.

Many of the pre-Covid committee have decided that their show organising days are over and the remaining committee members wish to pay tribute to their hard work and dedication in keeping the show going for around 12 years.

However, those remaining cannot plan another event without some new volunteers and are looking for people who could fill the following roles: Looking after the cookery section; looking after the floral art section; organising the craftspeople, local interest groups and other stallholders; helping with administration of entries, prizes and paperwork; and promotion and publicity.

Alnwick Spring Show.

The committee meets about once a month from October to March to review progress with the show being held in mid-April.