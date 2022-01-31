Alnwick Spring Show cancelled due to shortage of 'hands on deck'

Alnwick Spring Show.

The April event has brought colour and life to the town and district for 13 years.

However, time has caught up with several of the longer serving committee members who have now decided to relinquish their duties.

Cllr Geoff Watson told a recent meeting of Alnwick Town Council that whilst the show committee had gained two new members, they had lost four.

It is still hoped that with further support the show could make a return in 2023.

Gill Starkey, show coordinator, asks that if anyone is interested in helping with the next show, or would like further information about what is involved, could they please contact her by email at [email protected]