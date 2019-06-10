Bamburgh has been voted the best coastal spot in Britain by readers of Which? Travel.
The picturesque village, with its beautiful beaches and famous castle, netted an overall score of 89%, with five stars for its beach, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money, receiving four stars for accommodation and attractions.
1. Serine and Joseph making the most of the glorious weather at Bamburgh beach.Picture by Jane Coltman
Miles of unspoilt sandy beaches make Bamburgh popular with families.Picture by Jane Coltman