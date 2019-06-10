Bamburgh Castle looms large over the pretty village below.

IN PICTURES: Here's why Britain loves Bamburgh

Bamburgh has been voted the best coastal spot in Britain by readers of Which? Travel.

The picturesque village, with its beautiful beaches and famous castle, netted an overall score of 89%, with five stars for its beach, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money, receiving four stars for accommodation and attractions.

Miles of unspoilt sandy beaches make Bamburgh popular with families.Picture by Jane Coltman

1. Serine and Joseph making the most of the glorious weather at Bamburgh beach.Picture by Jane Coltman

It's not like this every day but when the weather's fine Bamburgh beach can attract hundreds of visitors.' Picture by Jane Coltman

2. Bamburgh beach on Good Friday.' Picture by Jane Coltman

A yacht glides by Bamburgh Castle. Picture by Jane Coltman

3. A yacht glides by Bamburgh Castle.

HRH Prince Charles visited Bamburgh in 2012.

4. HRH Prince Charles visits Bamburgh.

