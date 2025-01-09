Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapid improvements at a Northumberland school where pupils are “valued and nurtured” have been recognised by the Department of Education.

Emily Wilding Davison School in Ponteland has successfully applied to have an academy order overturned following the school’s transformation from inadequate to good in all areas in just 18 months.

Ofsted inspectors visited the Northumberland County Council community special school for secondary aged pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs in July. They found the school had “rapidly improved” and presents a “calm and pleasant place to learn”.

They praised the “high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and achievement” and how pupils are “valued and nurtured.”

There has been more praise for Emily Wilding Davison School's rapid improvement.

The Department for Education has now revoked the order to convert the school into an academy, acknowledging the significant progress made. This decision means the school will remain a council-maintained community school.

Its headteacher, Dr Michael Hutchison, said: “We’re delighted with the decision to revoke our academy order. The school’s belief has always been that the capacity and expertise to deliver the necessary improvement was already present within the school.

“With the introduction of a new curriculum, modifications to the school building and the development of more bespoke provisions, we’ve been able to realise our vision of a personalised education for all.

“Our Ofsted inspection in July found us to be Good in all areas – a phenomenal achievement in such a short time frame, but one that was symptomatic of the school’s capacity for sustained improvement.

“This judgement brings joy to the school community and validation that their dedication and efforts in the face of significant pressure was worthwhile.

“They are an amazing team and I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done and continue to do.”

The school first opened in September 2022 following a relocation from its previous site at Atkinson House School in Seghill.

The investment by the council into the new facilities enabled the school to expand its pupil numbers to 100 and become co-educational.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “This is tremendous news and I would like to congratulate everyone involved on the hard work and commitment shown by all to deliver this transformation.”