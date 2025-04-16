Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dedicated addiction support delivered by Northumberland County Council and key partners is continuing to help reduce rates of fatal drug overdoses.

The latest figures, published in December by the Office for National Statistics, has shown that the rate of drug misuse deaths in Northumberland stands at 5.8 per 100,000 residents.

This figure has been steadily reducing in recent years since it peaked in 2019 and is lower than the regional average (9.8).

Recent work has seen focused efforts on supporting people to stop taking problematic substances and to recover from their addictions, which will in turn prevent those most at risk from overdose and/or death.

Coun Veronica Jones, the county council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “While even one drug-related death is still too many, I am heartened to see the good work that is being done is having an effect and the figures are starting to come down.

“Our role is to ensure people get into the right services for their needs. We are working hard to ensure there are clear pathways for drug treatment needs, and for other associated needs like physical health, mental health and housing.”

The Northumberland Recovery Partnership (NRP) is a dedicated service for anyone in Northumberland aged 18 and over and is experiencing problems with drugs and alcohol.

It is committed to supporting the population in Northumberland who require support with addiction. The service has seen positive outcomes by offering a range of treatment that is tailored to meet people’s individual recovery needs.

Anyone who would like help, advice or support should call the NRP on 01670 396303.