The High Sheriff of Northumberland appreciated the “typical example of English humour” after the hat that forms part of her uniform went viral online during coverage of the general election.

In her role as High Sheriff, Lucia Bridgeman was responsible for declaring the results of all four Northumberland constituencies at Blyth Sports Centre after voting took place on July 4.

Her traditional outfit, known as court dress, attracted a great deal of attention from people watching broadcasters’ election programmes, and her hat in particular became an election night internet sensation.

Lucia said: “I was just completely caught in the moment of being in Blyth so I did not even see the sun set or the sun rise.

High Sheriff Lucia Bridgeman's traditional uniform, known as court dress, became an internet sensation on election night.

“Someone said ‘your hat is going viral,’ so it was amusing, but it was certainly not my focus, because it was far more exciting being there with all the people running the election.

“It was not until I left at six o'clock in the morning that I realised what had happened and then I had a lot of messages from friends and family.”

The election result for Blyth and Ashington was one of the first to be declared, as ballot counters in the region raced to be as quick as possible. Lucia thinks this contributed to the attention on her headgear.

She said: “I do not think my hat is as exciting as some of the other High Sheriffs’ hats.

“I think it was of a moment and that is why it might have caught the eye.”

The hat drew comparisons from election coverage watchers to Prince, highwaymen, Austin Powers, and the scene in the 2002 live-action film Scooby Doo: The Movie where Scooby dresses up as a grandmother to sneak onto an aeroplane.

Lucia said: “I appreciate the ingenuity of people. It is such a typical example of English humour, that you can take something like that at this crucial moment, the election, that the English sense of humour comes in with a hat.”

High Sheriffs are apolitical royal appointments. Volunteers hold the role for a year at a time and support both emergency services and the voluntary sector. There are 55 sheriffs serving counties in England and Wales.

The role has existed for over 1,000 years, predating the Norman invasion, and at the height of its powers, during the eleventh and twelfth centuries, the office was able to collect taxes, conduct law enforcement, and judge court cases on behalf of the monarch.

Lucia said: “It is good because people, I hope, will look up what a High Sheriff is. It is a rather engaging way of giving this history lesson.”

She added: “This has just been an amusing moment but I do not want to detract from what High Sheriffs do.”

The role of returning officer in elections remains one of contemporary High Sheriffs’ responsibilities.

Lucia said: “I took on the role of returning officer but the acting returning officer is Helen Paterson, who is the chief executive of Northumberland County Council, and she organised the whole election.

“The reflection must go on to Northumberland County Council and the police and everyone for running it, because they pulled the whole thing together.”