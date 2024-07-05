Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ballot counters in Northumberland have lost the race to be the first constituency to declare in the country.

The result for Blyth and Ashington was declared second, closely after Houghton and Sunderland South.

Election administrator Bill Crawford, who led Sunderland’s rapid counts for years before helping run Newcastle’s speedy counts, was involved in Northumberland this election, helping organise the count at Blyth Sports Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland had been the quickest to declare at every general election between 1992 and 2015, with Newcastle coming out on top in 2017 and 2019.

Blyth and Ashington declared second, electing Ian Lavery of the Labour Party. (Photo by National World)

Blyth Valley, now abolished and split between the Blyth and Ashington and Cramlington and Killingworth constituencies, had been in the running to declare first in 2019 before the election went to a recount.

Gateshead Central and Whickham had been an outside tip to declare first this year, as had Tynemouth.

The fastest ever general election declaration was in Sunderland South in 2001, which declared at 10.43pm.