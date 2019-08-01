"He is going to leave the biggest void in our lives" - Family of man who died in motorbike crash thank community and emergency services
The family of a man who died following a crash in Bedlington have thanked those who tried to save his life.
Darren Jobling, 50, of Stakeford, died after the motorbike he was riding came off the road on Front Street and hit a tree on Monday, July 29.
The motorbike had then crashed into another vehicle.
Darren was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, he died shortly after.
His family have thanked emergency services and the local community for their support.
Their statement read: “Our family would like to thank everybody for their kind messages at this heart-breaking time, losing someone very close to us and who was such a big part of our lives so suddenly and tragically.
“Darren was a perfect life partner, an amazing dad, son, brother and the best Granda a girl could possibly wish for. He is going to leave the biggest void in our lives.
“We are reaching out for the bystanders who attempted to save his life, as we would like to thank them personally.
“We would also like to thank police for their prompt response and the 20 doctors who tirelessly worked for two excruciating hours to save Darren’s life. They did everything they possibly could whilst he was fighting so hard.
“We would like to thank the Great North Air Ambulance Service for ensuring Darren was as comfortable as possible during this time.
“His partner Clare, parents Jim and Sandra, daughter Danielle and sister Stacey would ask that their dignity and heartbreak is respected and treated with sensitivity at this time.”
An investigation is ongoing into the incident to determine the cause of the crash.
Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Darren’s family and friends at this devastating time. We will continue to offer them any support they need.
“We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
A number of people have contacted police with information regarding the crash.
Witnesses or anyone who was passing the Grapes public house are urged to call police on 101 quoting 509 290719 or email 510@northumbria.pnn.police.uk and to check their dashcam footage.