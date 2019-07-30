Motorcyclist involved in serious crash outside Northumberland pub dies in hospital
A 50-year-old man has died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a motorbike crash.
The incident happened in Bedlington on Monday, July 29.
Police were called to the town’s Front Street at around 12.15pm that day after a black motorbike had come off the road and hit a tree outside the Grapes public house.
The motorbike had then collided with another vehicle.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died shortly after.
The man’s next of kin have been contacted and his family are currently being supported by specialist officers with Northumbria Police. A formal identification process will follow.
Sergeant Matt Sykes, of the force’s motor patrols department, said: “This was a devastating incident that has tragically resulted in a fatality. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“His loved ones are being supported by family liaison officers, and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.
“We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding the incident, and an investigation is ongoing to determine events directly before the man suffered fatal injuries.
“I would like to thank members of the public who have already come forward to assist with our inquiries.”
Anyone with who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcame footage, can contact 101 quoting reference 509 29/07/19 or by emailing the officer in charge at 510@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.