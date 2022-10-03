While machines dig graves in larger cemeteries, a number of smaller graveyards still have graves dug by hand.

That is the case in Beadnell where there is not enough space for diggers to manoeuvre around the plots.

And a number of recent retirements mean there are not enough left to do the job in parts of north Northumberland.

Jen Hall and Alan Haile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish councillor Jen Hall explained: “While larger urban cemeteries tend to have paved roads that diggers can get around, it’s just not possible in small and old cemeteries like ours.

"We extended our cemetery a few years ago but the only way a digger could get there is by going past all the old graves and they wouldn’t be able to get around all the headstones.

"It was also arable land so even if a digger could get through it would get churned up and no-one wants to see that.”

Beadnell Parish Council is appealing for anyone interested in becoming a self-employed gravedigger to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Haile of Alan D Haile Funeral Services.

"We don’t have many burials, maybe three or four a year, so we couldn’t employ someone ourselves,” said Jen. “There’s definitely a need out there if someone wanted to set up in business.”

Seahouses funeral director Alan Haile added: "It’s an issue which we’ve also come across. It’s difficult for diggers to go into Beadnell, Bamburgh and Belford cemeteries and you don’t want them ploughing them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d be quite happy to put a list of gravediggers together and offer them work as and when they’re needed. The more we can get, the better.”

Beadnell parish councillor Jen Hall.

Jen says there is also a wider issue at play which is making it harder to find someone to fill the role.

“There’s a shortage of younger people on the Northumberland coast, especially in the AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty),” she explained. “There are lots of businesses which struggle for staff, not just in tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an issue which has been around for a long time. It’s an elderly population here. Even many of those of working age have moved here to take early retirement.”

Alan Haile.