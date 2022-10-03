Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about a business’s hygiene standards, and inspections are carried out by the local authority.

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lewis’s Fish Restaurant at 22 Main Street, Seahouses; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Neptune’s Fish Bar at 3 Seafield Road, Seahouses; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Hexham Golf Club at Spital Lane, Hexham; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Platform Bar at Hexham Station, Hexham; rated on September 21

• Rated 3: Firehouse No 1, at 12 Newgate Street, Morpeth; rated on August 22

Food hygiene ratings range from zero to five and are handed out by the Food Standards Agency.

It means that of Northumberland's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 556 (88%) have ratings of five, and just one has a zero rating.

One rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Seahorse at 415 Plessey Road, Blyth; rated on August 31.

And six takeaways have new grades:

• Rated 5: Cramlington Chinese Takeaway at Front Street, Klondyke; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: China Food at 3a Storey Crescent, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea; rated on June 28

• Rated 4: Wok Box at Double Row, Seaton Delaval; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: Tandoori House at 28 Union Street, Blyth; rated on July 6

• Rated 3: Fatback BBQ at Double Row, Seaton Delaval; rated on August 25