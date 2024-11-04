A fundraising walk in memory of Rennington woman Marilyn Vickers has raised more than £11,000.

‘Mazza’s March’ saw and Marilyn’s children Tom, Pip, Sally and Rachael, along with their friends, walk approximately 82 miles from Rennington to Peebles Hydro over four days.

Sally, on the fundraising page, explained: “Tom came up with the idea of doing something special to celebrate mum and raise money for charity in her honour, we want to make her proud and we know she would love this event."

They decided to raise funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland for its ‘amazing’ support to the family.

“Mum was brave and proud right to her last day with us, and that meant she was not an easy patient,” said Sally. “She was defiant about the support that she would NOT have, no aids were welcome in her home, everything despatched, with the force of Mazza behind it, straight to the outhouse. So, the team were somewhat limited in some of the practical support that they would normally offer.

“But, what they were not allowed to do practically for Mum, they more than made up for in other ways, Mum took relief in talking with them at her beloved kitchen table, there were tears and laughter at the table, just as there has been at Mazza's kitchen table for many years. They were patient, kind, understanding, honest and reassuring, not just to mum but to all of us in our family.

“Along with mum's wonderful GP, the team enabled mum to have her medication at home, so most importantly, the support we were given as a family, allowed mum to stay at her much loved home, surrounded by her family and as much "normal" as could be possible at such a time.”

The fundraising total has been further swelled by £1,333 thanks to a fashion store hosted by Jobsons of Alnwick.

“Hosting this fashion show was a wonderful way to celebrate Mazza’s life, while contributing to a cause that helps so many families,” said Rachel Wilson, owner of Jobsons of Alnwick and a friend of the Vickers family.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who attended and donated and we hope to organise an even bigger and better fashion show next year.”

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/page/mazzas-march-1712346500921