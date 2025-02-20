Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five-year-old boy from Morpeth has donated his long hair to a charity which provides wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer or other conditions.

Five-year-old Loki had never had a haircut before. When he told his mum he wanted to cut his hair short, she suggested donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust – a charity close to her heart.

Loki’s mum, Stacey, said: “He wanted to get it cut because he was a little bit fed up of children at school thinking he is a girl. He was a bit scared at first but now he is excited. I have explained and he understands the impact it will have.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions such as alopecia.

Five-year-old Loki had his long locks cut off for charity.

"I thought of the princess trust because I have a friend whose little girl passed away four years ago from leukaemia and she herself had a wig from the charity,” Stacey said.

"I also have another friend who has a little boy with leukaemia, but he thankfully survived and is thriving right now – so it’s about raising the money for them.”

Not only is Loki donating hair, but his appeal has already raised more than £500 for the charity, massively surpassing their original £100 goal.

Stacey added: “I was so surprised, but thanks to the generosity of people in Morpeth that have shared it, people have donated £5 here and there and it has really added up.”

Loki cut his hair on Tuesday, February 18 and people can donate via JustGiving.