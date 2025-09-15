Officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Northumberland.

Just before 10.30am on Wednesday, August 27, Northumbria Police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A68 near Colwell.

It was reported that a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a red farming quad bike were travelling south, while a white heavy goods vehicle (HGV) was travelling north, when – for reasons yet to be established – the Vauxhall Corsa collided with the quad bike, causing it to collide with the HGV.

Emergency services attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital. The road was closed for a number of hours before being re-opened.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he has since sadly died.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Officers from the force’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and have today (Monday, September 15) appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up to the collision that could assist their enquiries.

Sergeant Christopher Herron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to offer them any support we can.”

Sergeant Herron added: “Our investigation into the collision is on-going and we are now appealing for witnesses who could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with drivers who were travelling in the area at the time and to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the force’s website.

Those who cannot contact the force in those ways are asked to call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250827-0304.