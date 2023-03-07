Alex Sinclair and Danielle McKinnon from Eat, Sleep, Ride on their horses, Ares and Ace, and with the cheque from the Fallago Environment Fund. Picture by Paul Dodds.

Eat, Sleep, Ride (ESR) – based at Quarry Farm, Lamberton – runs therapeutic, educational and community initiatives to help children, young people and adults address significant social, economic, emotional and health issues.

The grant award from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Borders, will go towards the centre’s running costs over the next three years.

Danielle McKinnon, ESR manager, said: “This funding will help with our running costs as we continue towards our goal of creating a thriving, sustainable, natural and equine therapy centre.”

Fallago Environment Fund grant applications are administered by Tweed Forum. They are assessed twice yearly.