Equine therapy centre at Lamberton receives £15,000 Fallago Environment Fund grant
A social enterprise near Berwick that uses horses and nature as therapy for disadvantaged and vulnerable people has received a funding boost in the form of a £15,000 grant.
Eat, Sleep, Ride (ESR) – based at Quarry Farm, Lamberton – runs therapeutic, educational and community initiatives to help children, young people and adults address significant social, economic, emotional and health issues.
The grant award from the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig windfarm in the Lammermuir Hills with projects across the Borders, will go towards the centre’s running costs over the next three years.
Danielle McKinnon, ESR manager, said: “This funding will help with our running costs as we continue towards our goal of creating a thriving, sustainable, natural and equine therapy centre.”
Fallago Environment Fund grant applications are administered by Tweed Forum. They are assessed twice yearly.
Further information can be found at www.tweedforum.org/fallago or by calling Tweed Forum on 01896 849723.