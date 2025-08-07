An early Medieval settlement has been unearthed in Northumberland, revealing clues about daily life more than 1,000 years ago.

During the development of Divethill Quarry in Capheaton near Great Bavington, remains of at least five timber buildings, pits and possible ovens are currently being excavated.

Radio carbon dates from the evaluation have provided dates from 6th to 7th Century (571 to 651 cal AD) and a later date of 11th to 12th Century (1028 to 1172 cal AD), shedding light on how people from the early to mid-Medieval period lived and worked.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member environment and rural at Northumberland County Council and chairman of the Divethill, Quarry Liaison Committee said: “Northumberland is rich in history and it’s always fascinating when new archaeological sites are revealed.

“Developer-funded archaeology is so beneficial to our county and is beginning to fill in our knowledge of ordinary people like us who lived and worked at a key time in history.”

A pre-assessment evaluation indicated the potential for an early Medieval settlement in the north-east part of the site, which is currently being excavated.

Coun Riddle added: “These excavations tell the stories of everyday life, from farming and trade to family and community life. It’s a reminder that history isn’t just about kings and castles, but about real people.”

The excavation is being led by Breedon Group and Archaeological Services WYAS, the archaeological contractor, and – once excavation is complete – the area will then be quarried by Breedon Group.

Niall Kelly, Planning and Estates Manager at Breedon Group said: “Following consultation with Northumberland County Council, a series of archaeological studies have been carried out revealing the potential for significant findings, which will help us discover more about Northumberland’s past.”

Planning permission for the northern extension to Divethill was granted in June 2022.

In line with local and national policy, a programme of pre-determination assessment, geophysical survey and trial trenching has been carried out.

This has been undertaken in accordance with the National Planning Policy Framework and in consultation with the assistant county archaeologist from the county council’s environment and design team.

The site will be excavated in phases over the next two years and post-excavation work will continue to provide information about the site after excavation has finished, leading to a final report and publication.