The team of unpaid volunteers work almost year-round to provide Alnwick with a Christmas lights display by giving up a huge amount of their time throughout the year repairing, renewing and erecting well over 100 light installations.

The reception held at Alnwick Castle was also an opportunity to thank sponsors such as The Malhotra Group, Alnwick Lions and Warren Access which has supported the team for many years by providing the use of its cherry pickers, free of charge.

The Duchess said: “The Alnwick Christmas Lights are so important to the town as they create such a magical atmosphere and more people are encouraged to come into the town and shop locally, which in turn supports the hospitality industry. Working tirelessly in all weathers, the committee of volunteers deserve all of our thanks.”

The Alnwick lights team with the Duchess of Northumberland.

Chairman Gordon Castle expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Duchess on behalf of his team of volunteers for her generous hospitality and support.

He said: “This support and encouragement has been provided over decades and has played a major part in securing the annual funding essential for Christmas lights operations.

"It also makes the team feel that they are properly recognised in our community for their unpaid work during unsociable hours and in all weathers.”