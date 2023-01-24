The Northern Angels, in the Market Place, will be opening the cafe this Saturday (January 28), with the hopes of bringing customers into the shop to learn more about the brand and what they have to offer.

The shop is best known for selling ethical clothing and having a focus on influential women from the north, such as Lucy Bronze and Emily Wilding-Davison.

The coffee shop will be no different, so the staff are eager to keep things as local as possible. They will be selling Pilgrims Coffee from Lindisfarne, Bari Tea from Amble and tray bakes from local baker This Little Farmer went to the Market.

Laura Baile, manager of The Northen Angels, said: "We’re really excited but we are a bit apprehensive because we want it to work and we want people to enjoy it.

“Anyone is welcome to pop in and have a coffee or have a browse in the shop. The idea of the coffee shop is to encourage people to come into the shop and to find out a bit more about the brand.

"We can’t force people in, but if we offer coffee people might want to come in because everyone loves a cup of coffee and a bit of cake.”