Duchess of Northumberland holds reception at Alnwick Castle for town's Christmas lights team

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:47 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:50 GMT
A reception was held by the Duchess of Northumberland in Alnwick Castle to recognise the efforts of the town’s Christmas Lights committee.

The team of unpaid volunteers give up a huge amount of their own time throughout the year repairing, renewing and erecting well over 100 light installations, as well as fund-raising to meet the rising annual costs of the display.

The reception held earlier this month was also an opportunity to thanks sponsors Alnwick Town Council, Alnwick Lions and Warren Access who have assisted the team for many years by providing the use of their cherry picker, free of charge.

Lights committee chairman Kevin Nicholson, on behalf of the group, expressed his thanks to the Duchess for her kind hospitality, which was much appreciated by the key supporters who attended. He also thanked the Duchess for the tireless support she has given the Alnwick Christmas lights committee over many years.

