Driver pronounced dead at the scene of crash on A1 near Alnwick
A 25-year-old man has died following a crash on the A1 in the early hours of Friday, July 12.
Northumbria Police has launched an appeal for information following the incident, which happened shortly after 3.20am.
Emergency services attended the scene and found a Volkswagen Golf had left the carriageway.
The male driver, aged 25, was removed from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being supported by specialist officers, and a formal identification process is now underway.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision, and the force wants to hear from anyone who was driving on the A1 at Denwick around that time.
Dashcam footage is also being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 97 120719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.