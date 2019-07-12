Traffic diverted on A1 after 'serious traffic collision' near Alnwick
Part of the A1 in Northumberland was closed for three hours due to a ‘serious traffic collision’ on the major route.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 06:57
Northumbria Police attended the scene following the incident, which happened at around 3.50am on Friday, July 12.
Highways England confirmed at around 6.50am that the road was fully reopened for motorists travelling in the area.
A diversion was previously in place in both directions, sending traffic onto the B6341.
The route was closed between South Charlton and Alnwick in both directions.