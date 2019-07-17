Driver, 25, killed in A1 crash at Alnwick named by police
Police have named a man who died in a crash on the A1.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of the road, north of Alnwick, on Friday morning, July 12.
A spokesman said: “Police can now confirm the identity of a man who sadly died following a collision in Northumberland.
“On Friday, July 12, officers were called to reports of a collision on the A1 north of Alnwick.
“Emergency services attended and found a Volkswagen Golf had left the carriageway.
”The male driver, Ryan Cossettini, aged 25, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“His family are currently being supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.”
Sergeant Craig Bartle, from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “We are now carrying out an investigation to understand the events leading up to the collision.
“We have family liaison officers in place who are supporting Ryan’s family and would ask that their privacy is respected.
“Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”
Officers are keen to hear from any motorists that were driving on the A1 at Denwick around that time.
Police are also keen to receive any dashcam footage from those driving in the area at the time, and have asked for any witnesses to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 97 120719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.