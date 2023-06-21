Dhamaka, an Indian restaurant in Cramlington, is calling for groups to come forward and claim one of 10 sets of the equipment, which removes objects from a suffocating child’s throat and aids breathing.

One of the co-owners of the restaurant, Abdul Salam, was inspired to purchase the equipment, which is housed in a sealed container and requires no training to use, after hearing a tragic story of a child suffocating in Birmingham.

He said: “We have a duty of care to the children growing up in our community.

The team at Dhamaka with one of the kits.

“I wanted to offer this equipment to local schools and groups to prevent a potentially life threatening situation.”

It is hoped this initiative will spread awareness and potentially prevent an incident of a child suffocating from happening in the local area in future.

The restaurant has already had a number of groups come forward, who are set to receive their devices soon, following a post on its Facebook page.

But some are still available, and can be claimed by contacting the restaurant on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]

This follows the restaurant’s successful fundraising campaign to have a defibrillator installed at Northburn Sports and Community Centre, home of Cramlington United Juniors Football Club, which reached the target of £800 in May this year.