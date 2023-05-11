Dhamaka, which has supported the local community since opening in 2022, is set to install the life-saving kit at Cramlington United Juniors Football Club.

The restaurant collected the £800 needed via a ‘cocktails and desserts for a defibrillator’ campaign, which saw the restaurant donate half of all their sales of cocktails and desserts towards the cause.

Raising cash for defibrillators is important to the family behind Dhamaka, as co-owner Abdul Muhit suffered a heart attack in 2021.

Abdul Salam, Sonia Ali, Abdul Muhit.

He said: “The local community really showed their support for this cause, coming into the restaurant to help raise funds for the device.

"Defibrillators are life saving devices which we are proud to help install in our community.”

Co-owner Abdul Salam added: “It is important to us that we support our local community.

"As a business we feel passionately about giving back to local people and causes, and will support charities wherever we can.”

The team at Dhamaka raised £800 for a defibrillator in just four weeks.

Dhamaka is working in conjunction with First Aid North East, which is providing the defibrillator for Northburn Sports and Community Centre, along with life-saving training for members of the club.

Over the last 40 years, the family has become popular and well-known in the area for their charity work and fundraising efforts.

A couple of years ago, they installed a defibrillator near their Morpeth takeaway, Morpeth Tandoori.