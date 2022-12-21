The 33-year-old from Sea View Villas had initially been released to recover at an apartment in Spain following world-first life-saving surgery that was not available on the NHS.

But after experiencing allergic reactions to tube feeds earlier this month, she was readmitted to the hospital and put on a drip, known as total parenteral nutrition (TPN), which feeds nutrition directly to her heart.

A hole had been opened up in her throat to allow for joint stabilisation surgery, as she had an extreme and life-threatening form of genetic condition Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, that was causing frequent dislocations of her skull, neck, and spine.

Melanie Hartshorn hopes to be out of hospital before Christmas. She was readmitted this month following a setback in her recovery from world-first surgery.

Melanie said: “They have checked and the hole in my throat and soft palate has finally closed, so now I can begin trying to swallow again with soft blended food and finish the antibiotics.

“They are starting to trial me on small amounts of blended food and we are hoping I will tolerate it and be able to have the TPN nutrition and central line removed on Friday, then be discharged back to the apartment via stretcher ambulance.

“Hopefully that will be just in time for my mum's birthday on Friday and to settle in and eat some real food, albeit blended, for Christmas dinner.”

Melanie says she will still need a feeding tube for thin liquids and medication for now, but may be able to have it removed in January.

Melanie Hartshorn had been readmitted to hospital in Barcelona due to experiencing allergic reactions to her tube feeds.

She will now continue her recovery in preparation for her second, and hoped to be final, major operation.

She said: “We need my throat fully healed and the tissues strong so that it can withstand the intubation without a tracheotomy, and my body needs to be able to deal with any complications that may arise.

“And of course we need to raise the additional funds to pay for it.

“It is turning out to be a crazy year, it does not feel like Christmas, and I am missing my niece as it has been such a long time.

Melanie with her doctor after her surgery in November.

“But I’m grateful to be here, breathing, seizure and halo free, and finally healing after a successful life-saving surgery.”