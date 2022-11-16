Melanie Hartshorn, from Sea View Villas in Cramlington, said “thank you would simply never be enough” after she left hospital, following the successful surgery.

The 33-year-old suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition that makes connective tissue weaker.

Melanie’s extreme form of the condition means her skull, neck, and spine frequently dislocate, causing severe health problems.

Melanie with Dr Gilete, her neurosurgeon, after the procedure.

Prior to the operation, she had been wearing a surgical halo 24/7 for a year-and-a-half – they are only designed to be used for six months – following complications related to the syndrome.

The life-saving procedure to stabilise her joints had to be done in Spain as it is not approved in the UK, and therefore is not available on the NHS.

Melanie had to fundraise £100,000 to pay for the surgery as a result, and has to keep fundraising for another operation, hoped to be the final one, as her body was too weak to endure both procedures in one go.

She was required to have her financial affairs in order and pass a psychiatric evaluation prior to surgery, such were the associated risks.

After 14 hours of work by surgeons, she spent nearly five weeks in an intensive care unit before five more days recovering on the ward.

Melanie said: “Unfortunately my body was not going to be strong enough for the full surgery to take place, so I need to continue fundraising and return for the final surgery to stabilise my spine.

“Without this I am still in a lot of pain, and suffer constant symptoms and damage from the instability where the broken screws are.

“I am eternally grateful for the incredible outpouring of support I have received over the years and thank you will simply never be enough.

“I just hope that everyone will continue to support me to reach this last hurdle so I can stabilise my broken fusion fully and finally live the life we have all worked so hard to gain for me.”