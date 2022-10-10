Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Sea View Villas in Cramlington, suffers from a genetic condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

It causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine, so she is unable to sit up and spends almost all of her time lying down.

She has also been wearing a surgical halo 24/7 to keep her neck stable, but the device is only supposed to be worn for a few months. She therefore needed surgery to fuse her neck and spine but as the operation is not available on the NHS, she has spent months trying to raise the £100,000 needed to pay for it.

Melanie Hartshorn in hospital in Barcelona before her operation.

After collecting around £84,000 via a Go Fund Me page, she travelled to Barcelona for the operation last week. Although short of her target, she said a "very kind person" had offered her a loan as a last resort to ensure the surgery went ahead.

However, she says she still needs to raise cash to pay back the debt and because a second op is now necessary, the fundraising target has had to be raised to £150,000.

Her mum Molly, 70, posted on Facebook: "The surgery took 14 hours and Mel is now in an induced coma in ICU. She is now on a ventilator.

"She only had her first part of the operation done as it was too long an operation to stabilise both areas at the same time. Her body was also not strong enough.

Melanie Hartshorn and her mum Molly.

"The first part, through the throat was done and Mel has a tracheotomy now and she will remain in a coma. Then she will be on the ward to recover enough to have the second operation, through her chest."

Anxious about whether they will raise enough cash for the second phase of surgery, Molly said she hoped donations would continue.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported Mel and donated and shared her story!

"She has had a very tough time and I hope you will all continue to support her now. Thanks again from the bottom of my heart."