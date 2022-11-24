County and Cramlington town councillor Mark Swinburn.

Speaking at a recent meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee, Coun Mark Swinburn told officers he appreciated their work and asked the area managers to pass on his praise to the team.

Coun Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward, pointed out that the council has 3,500 of miles of road to maintain – as well as 85,000 gullies.

He said: “I’m really concerned and disappointed by comments left by members of the public where they say the council does nowt. It must be really demoralising for the teams.

“To say the council does nowt is horrendous because when we pass something on to the officers it is done the next day. If the council really did do nowt, I think the public would notice.”

It comes as pressure grows on the council’s services due to the winter months, while its budget for the coming year remains uncertain amid rising inflation.

Referring specifially to the council’s gritting programme, Coun Wayne Daley pointed out that the areas set to be gritted were given in-house names, which makes it difficult for residents to understand.

Coun Eve Chicken, who represents the Seghill ward, suggested better communication could lead to more understanding from the public.