The show, entitled A Right Royal Rumpus, featured two footmen and a corgi attempting to prepare for the coronation.

Families were able to get up on stage and join in the fun.

Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone said: “The coronation can be marked in many ways and by staging A Right Royal Rumpus we offered some great family fun, evidenced by the laughs and smiles on the children’s faces.”

The cast of A Right Royal Rumpus, members of the public, and the replica chair.

A replica of the Coronation Chair, a wooden chair built in 1296 that has been used in coronation ceremonies since, featured in the performance and remains at the shopping centre for visitors to take selfies with.

Mayor De Simone added: “It has been great seeing families having fun sitting in the throne and taking pictures to make their own coronation memories.

