News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
10 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK

Coronation Chair replica on display at Manor Walks shopping centre in Cramlington for selfies

A bit of interactive theatre featuring a replica Coronation Chair took place in Cramlington at the weekend.

By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read

The show, entitled A Right Royal Rumpus, featured two footmen and a corgi attempting to prepare for the coronation.

Families were able to get up on stage and join in the fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone said: “The coronation can be marked in many ways and by staging A Right Royal Rumpus we offered some great family fun, evidenced by the laughs and smiles on the children’s faces.”

The cast of A Right Royal Rumpus, members of the public, and the replica chair.The cast of A Right Royal Rumpus, members of the public, and the replica chair.
The cast of A Right Royal Rumpus, members of the public, and the replica chair.
Most Popular

A replica of the Coronation Chair, a wooden chair built in 1296 that has been used in coronation ceremonies since, featured in the performance and remains at the shopping centre for visitors to take selfies with.

Mayor De Simone added: “It has been great seeing families having fun sitting in the throne and taking pictures to make their own coronation memories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After the coronation, the throne will be lent to a local children’s organisation to use as a ‘story chair’.”

Related topics:Cramlington