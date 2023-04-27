Cramlington Town Council has teamed up with Life of Reilly Productions to put on the interactive theatre performance in the shopping centre.

Two characters will be causing chaos around the centre as they attempt to get ready for the coronation.

Their capers include trying to find the right crown, tracking down a lost corgi, and attempting to keep the King and Queen happy.

Alison Stanley from Life of Reilly is ready for some Coronation capers in Cramlington.

