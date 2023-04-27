News you can trust since 1854
Coronation themed interactive theatre planned in Cramlington this weekend

Coronation-themed, panto-style fun will be had around Manor Walks this weekend as part of A Right Royal Rumpus.

By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

Cramlington Town Council has teamed up with Life of Reilly Productions to put on the interactive theatre performance in the shopping centre.

Two characters will be causing chaos around the centre as they attempt to get ready for the coronation.

Their capers include trying to find the right crown, tracking down a lost corgi, and attempting to keep the King and Queen happy.

Alison Stanley from Life of Reilly is ready for some Coronation capers in Cramlington.Alison Stanley from Life of Reilly is ready for some Coronation capers in Cramlington.
Alison Stanley from Life of Reilly is ready for some Coronation capers in Cramlington.
    The light-hearted sketches will be taking place at the centre on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

