Community celebrations alive and well at Lowick Village Fete

By Alan Hughes
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:15 BST
A picture from this year's Lowick Village Fete by Alan Hughes.A picture from this year's Lowick Village Fete by Alan Hughes.
A picture from this year's Lowick Village Fete by Alan Hughes.
Lowick Village Fete is held every year, a celebration of all that is good in the community, and the 2024 event took place last Saturday.

This year the object was to raise funds for Lowick Parish Church roof and tower and HospiceCare North Northumberland through craft and plant stalls, decorated mobile floats, races and games, and a refreshment tent.

The organisers were blessed with many supporters of all ages enjoying a traditional fete under largely blue skies.

A post on the Lowick Village Fete Facebook page said: “Thank you to all who came along to support and take part. A big thank you to all the builders of floats, stallholders and committee members.

“In addition, Penny Dot band and Martin’s fantastic sound system, which made the day. Alan and Tim for their race organisational skills and commentary. Lynsey for support and acting as a storage facility for all your donations. The Black Bull for running the bar and the generous people who volunteered gazebos.”

