Community celebrations alive and well at Lowick Village Fete
This year the object was to raise funds for Lowick Parish Church roof and tower and HospiceCare North Northumberland through craft and plant stalls, decorated mobile floats, races and games, and a refreshment tent.
The organisers were blessed with many supporters of all ages enjoying a traditional fete under largely blue skies.
A post on the Lowick Village Fete Facebook page said: “Thank you to all who came along to support and take part. A big thank you to all the builders of floats, stallholders and committee members.
“In addition, Penny Dot band and Martin’s fantastic sound system, which made the day. Alan and Tim for their race organisational skills and commentary. Lynsey for support and acting as a storage facility for all your donations. The Black Bull for running the bar and the generous people who volunteered gazebos.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.