A picture from this year's Lowick Village Fete by Alan Hughes.

Lowick Village Fete is held every year, a celebration of all that is good in the community, and the 2024 event took place last Saturday.

This year the object was to raise funds for Lowick Parish Church roof and tower and HospiceCare North Northumberland through craft and plant stalls, decorated mobile floats, races and games, and a refreshment tent.

The organisers were blessed with many supporters of all ages enjoying a traditional fete under largely blue skies.

A post on the Lowick Village Fete Facebook page said: “Thank you to all who came along to support and take part. A big thank you to all the builders of floats, stallholders and committee members.