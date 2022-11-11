Step into Xmas will be selling Nordmann Fir trees at the centre between Thursday, November 24 and Wednesday, December 21.

The trees will range from 4ft to 8ft in size and £2 from the purchase of each tree will be donated to Metro Radio and Cash For Kids’ Mission Christmas campaign.

The Steve and Karen Breakfast Show on Metro Radio will also be giving away trees to listeners.

Christmas trees for Step into Xmas are harvested by Galloway Woodland in Scotland.

Presenter Steve Furnell said: “Karen and I love the run in to Christmas on the show.

“The Christmas songs always get us going, and every morning we get to hear how excited our listeners are for the big day arriving.

“To be partnering up with Step Into Xmas this year is the fairy on top of the tree.

“Just by contacting the show and chatting with us on air you could be winning one of their luxury real trees and have it delivered to your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also great to see them supporting our charity Cash For Kids, with much needed donations going towards the Mission Christmas campaign."

The campaign provides gifts to children across the North East who are at risk of waking up to no presents on Christmas day.

To keep the experience feeling festive, Christmas-themed names, such as Mariah or Elton, have been given to all the trees available to purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad