10 festive light trails and magical Christmas events taking place across the North East in 2022

4. Christmas at Gibside

Enchanting illuminations return to Gibside, near Gateshead, this Christmas. The Christmas trail at the National Trust’s Gibside estate returns from December 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, complete with a choreographed festive soundtrack. Visitors can wander between the specially-chosen illuminations, all to a soundtrack of Christmas classics, which light up the pathways and landmark buildings on the Georgian estate. Pause at the mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden and don’t forget to glimpse Father Christmas along the way. Advanced tickets are priced from: Adult £19.50, Child £14, Family £64 (2 adults & 2 children). Free entry for carers and children aged two and under. Parking on-site is £8 per car.

Photo: submitted