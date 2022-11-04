News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There's a host of magical Christmas events taking place across the region

10 festive light trails and magical Christmas events taking place across the North East in 2022

There’s a host of light trails which will be sprinkling festive cheer across the North East in the run up to Christmas.

By Katy Wheeler
38 minutes ago

Here’s some of the best light trails, as well as other magical Christmas events, in the region which are set to get you in the festive spirit.

1. Festival of Light, Roker Park, Sunderland

The festival of Light at Roker Park runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until November 12, with tickets available at www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol The illuminations are also lit up along the seafront until the end of the year and are free to see.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. 12 days of Christmas, Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

After the success of its Christmas experience last year, Bamburgh Castle has unveiled its theme for 2022. The indoor festive experience will see award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber present The Twelve Days of Christmas. As part of the extravaganza, the castle’s interior will be transformed into a spectacular festive experience inspired by the famous song. It runs from Saturday 12 November – Sunday 8 January, daily from 10am – 4pm. Entrance included with general admission tickets: Adults £15.50 / Children £7.65 / Children aged four and under free of charge.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Winter Light Trail, The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland

The Alnwick Garden will come to life with a spectacular light and sound display this winter. Tickets for the Winter Light Trail are available at selected time slots between 4:45pm - 9pm (Boxing Day, finishes at 8pm) from Monday 28 November 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023. The Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail is not available on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd December and Sunday 25th December.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Christmas at Gibside

Enchanting illuminations return to Gibside, near Gateshead, this Christmas. The Christmas trail at the National Trust’s Gibside estate returns from December 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, complete with a choreographed festive soundtrack. Visitors can wander between the specially-chosen illuminations, all to a soundtrack of Christmas classics, which light up the pathways and landmark buildings on the Georgian estate. Pause at the mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden and don’t forget to glimpse Father Christmas along the way. Advanced tickets are priced from: Adult £19.50, Child £14, Family £64 (2 adults & 2 children). Free entry for carers and children aged two and under. Parking on-site is £8 per car.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
North East
Next Page
Page 1 of 3