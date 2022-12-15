Sandra Riley passed away in September 2021 following a successful career in art and teaching.

Her children are now exhibiting a selection of her work in Blyth and selling the pieces in an online silent auction to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Riley, one of Sandra’s four children, said: “There are quite a lot of them, they are big, and we would prefer someone who appreciated them hung them up rather than store them away for a long time.

The late Sandra Riley's work is being exhibited by her children.

“It has been hard putting it up and seeing all of it together in one room, all the different pieces.

“But at the same time it is great and we would really like them to go to good homes, and that people really appreciate and sit and look at them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The featured works were created by printing photographs onto canvas and painting over the top.

Sandra Riley's career

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three sisters that run 14 Stanley Street: Lucy Harland (left), Vicky Riley (centre), and Sarah Riley (right).

Much of Sandra’s career was spent lecturing in art and design colleges across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At various institutions she was a lecturer, programme manager, and a head of department, before she retired early and moved to the south of France.

Her art has been exhibited in various British and French galleries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “She retired early because she had worked so hard in raising the four of us, so she wanted to do her own work again like she did when she studied.

“She was a very good teacher and she did a great job of helping so many art students to do what they do now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a fantastic mum. Really fantastic. I know everybody says that, but she was very sensitive and understanding of us all and very proud of what we have all achieved.”

Sandra eventually moved from France to the North East to be closer to her children and grandchildren, where she continued producing art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being diagnosed with a form of leukaemia, Macmillan nurses had been involved in her care.

Sarah added: “When she was very poorly, the Macmillan nurses came in and she thought they did such a fantastic job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think she would be very proud that we have done this at a time when we are all quite busy and there is so much going on.

“I think she would probably say she is very honoured that we wanted to show all her work as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to view the Sandra Riley exhibition and auction

The exhibition is taking place in a space above 14 Stanley Street, a grocer and deli in Blyth run by Sarah and her sisters Vicky Riley and Lucy Harland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was first launched in December 2020 with the space above originally intended for use as an office.

There are 50 lots, with bids already made on a number of the available works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they encouraged anyone interested to come down and have a look at the art in person.