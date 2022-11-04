14 Stanley Street, located near Blyth town centre, first launched in December 2020 during Covid-19 restrictions.

It has since expanded to sell home baking, hot lunches, and to cater for local businesses, with the ready meal range [email protected] their latest offering.

The shop is run by three sisters who refer to themselves as Charlie’s Angels, after the cockerel named Charlie on the business’ logo.

The three sisters that run 14 Stanley Street: Lucy Harland (left), Vicky Riley (centre), and Sarah Riley (right).

Youngest sister Lucy Harland, 43, of Whitley Bay, is a barrister by trade but a barista at the venue on Saturdays.

She said: “We are already incredibly busy with new and returning customers, but [email protected] will mean we’ll be able to keep up with the demand we expect for our food and the products we sell, as Blyth continues to grow in popularity as a brilliant place to live and work.

“Stanley Street itself is also becoming a true hub in the town centre, with existing and new services and businesses setting up all the time. It’s an exciting time to be in Blyth.”

Sarah Riley, 46, of North Shields, runs the operation full time with her other sister Vicky Riley, 49, of Blyth.

Sarah said: “It is a lot of hard work, but when it is your own and you are very passionate, a lot of love went into building and creating the shop.

She says working together now is reminiscent of the family working for their Dad’s theatre company.

Together they have created some of the shop’s best sellers are Vicky’s millionaire’s shortbread, sausage rolls, and unique creations like Bombay potato ‘aloo pasties’.

“We most definitely don't do sandwiches, we do everything but, because we don't want to stand making sandwiches, we want to be cooking.

“I love developing and being creative in the kitchen with the curries and the stews.”

She said the shop has become a staple for the community and is continuing to grow, with the hope of hiring more staff in future.

“We've got lovely customers, I have to say. Regulars come to chat to us too.

