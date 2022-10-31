News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There's plenty of venues to choose from if you're a veggie or vegan.

19 of the best places in Northumberland to eat vegetarian or vegan food, according to Tripadvisor

Meat-free eating is so much more than just a plate of vegetables.

By Charlie Watson
19 hours ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 12:00pm

Plant-based meals have come so far in the past few years, giving both veggies and vegans the option of enjoying tasty, classic dishes guilt-free.

Veganism is also at an all-time high, with some reports suggesting that there could be as many as 3.5 million vegans in the UK – around seven per cent of the population.

Here are 19 of the best spots to enjoy vegan or vegetarian food in Northumberland:

1. Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, Rock Midstead Farm, Alnwick

A 5-star Tripadvisor rating, with 651 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Plough Inn, Wreay

A 4.5 star Tripadvisor rating, with 910 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Thai Vibe, Alnwick

A 5-star Tripadvisor rating, with 486 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Zyka Boutique Restaurant, Hexham

A 4.5 star Tripadvisor rating, with 688 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Northumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5